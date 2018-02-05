UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018: Notification to release on February 7

UPSC CSE 2018 application form to release at upsc.gov.in UPSC CSE 2018 application form to release at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 on February 5. Last year, the application process started on February 22. The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

UPSC Civil Services 2018: Exam pattern

The preliminary test has two papers — objective type and general studies.

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with minimum 33 per cent marks.

The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

In August 2015, UPSC constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of former human resource development secretary and retired IAS officer BS Baswan to review the scheme of civil services examination. As per reports, some of the recommendations include a reduction in upper age limit of 32 years to appear in the civil service exam.

