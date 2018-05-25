UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018: Admit cards downloaded by 50% candidates

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: The exam will be held on June 3 The exam will be held on June 3

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services Examination (Preliminary) 2018, on June 3, 2018 all over India. Recently the Commission has released a notification on the official website http://www.upsc.gov.in saying that more than 50 per cent of the aspiring candidates have downloaded the e-Admit Cards. The candidates who have not downloaded their e-Admit Cards are advised to do so urgently to avoid any last minute rush. The candidates who are appearing for the examination have to download the admit card and carry the printout of it as they will not be issued a physical copy.

The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Log on to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2 – Click on the notification for the admit card of the UPSC civil service prelims 2018

Step 3 – Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them

Step 4 – Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference

UPSC Civil Services important dates 2018:

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Date of commencement of preliminary exam

Monday, October 1, 2018

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

