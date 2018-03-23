UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018: 70 days left, check revision plan and timetable here

Do little bit of revision and do some medication to keep yourself relaxed. Do little bit of revision and do some medication to keep yourself relaxed.

UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018. Those who will crack the recruitment exam will have to then appear for the mains. With just about 70 days left, here are a systematic and an effective mode to revise the complete syllabus; presuming that you’ve already completed your first stroll at the entire stretch of the syllabus. Aspirants should not follow multiple strategies, look for too many sources, seek exaggerated guidance or read extravagant course materials, as this will lead to nowhere but only decrease your chances to clear CSE prelims.

Therefore, it’s highly advisable to stick to one strategy and dedicate everything you have in a single direction.

Keep these things in mind

1. Since it’s a revision plan, not a preparation strategy – you can’t just focus on one subject, rather involve multiple subjects in a day.

2. Practice is the parent model for all the revision tools. Enroll yourself in test series program and solve previous year question papers

3. It’s not enough to read your coaching material. It is highly advised to follow current news and important sources. Read newspapers every day, read important articles and make notes of them.

4. Keep a day aside in a week for a complete revision. Quiz yourself on what you’ve read and how much you’re able to recollect, followed by, correcting your mistakes and focusing on the important topics. Try and solve past 5 years question papers to understand your level of preparation and the areas need to be strengthened.

5. Complete your weekly targets and do not worry and get disheartened about the results, rather stay positive and believe in yourself. Do not try to lock yourself in a room and keep yourself engrossed in books only, rather go out, have fun, talk to your friends, discuss the current events and important things with them, understand human psychology and the happenings around you, discuss how a positive change can be brought in the society; this is also a crucial part of preparation which should not be neglected.

Revision plan for prelims 2018

· We’re providing you with a complete timetable for next two months (60 days) and that includes both your weekly and monthly plans. There are three rounds of revision, one that stretches for first 30 days, second that condenses everything in 30 and the last and the quickest, covering everything in 20 days.

· Consider being intensively involved in your revision, at least for the first 30 days – your first round. If you mistakenly leave something, you can cover it with your second round and get it re-revised on your third round. There are parts where you’ll have to cover an entire book in a couple of days – though it’s difficult to do but not impossible. After all, revisions must be concise and fast, retaining only what matters.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 timetable

March 23 to 28: General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and climate change, History of India and Indian National Movement

March 29 to April 7: Indian and World Geography – Physical, social, Economic Geography of India and World

April 8 to 14: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

April 15 to 20: Economic and Social Development, Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

April 21 to 27: General Science

April 28 to May 6: Current Events of National and International Importance

May 7 to May 13: Paper 2 (CSAT), Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, General Mental Ability, Interpersonal Skills, Basic Numeracy, Data Interpretation

May 14 to May 18: Solve previous year question papers

May 19 to 26: Revision of conventional subjects (History, Polity, Geography, Science and Environment along with Current Affairs)

May 27 to 30: Revision of Current Affairs, National and International Importance and other sufficient notes

May 31 to June 2: Do a little bit of revision and do some medication to keep yourself relaxed.

The author of this article is Director, Chanakya IAS Academy

