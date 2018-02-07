UPSC civil services 2018 notification: Government to hire 782 officers, lowest in six years

UPSC notification 2018: In the last six years, lowest vacancies have been released for CSE this year UPSC notification 2018: In the last six years, lowest vacancies have been released for CSE this year

The Union government will hire 782 officers to fill up vacant positions in the prestigious IAS, IFS and IPS through civil services exam 2018. While last year, notification was released to recruit around 980 officers was considered lowest in the past five years, this year it further goes down.

About 1,364 and 1,228 such vacancies were reported for the recruitments to be done through the 2014 and 2013 tests, respectively. A total of 1,091 posts in various central services were advertised for civil services exam, 2012, as per the notification by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the examination annually.

The government had sought to fill 880 posts in various services through civil services exam, 2011.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for those in the physically handicapped category, it said.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd