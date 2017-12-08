UPSC Civil Services 2016 results: 109 candidates to fill up remaining posts

UPSC CSE exam 2016 was topped by KR Nandini UPSC CSE exam 2016 was topped by KR Nandini

After declaring the results of the Civil Services (Main) examination on May 31, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has now recommended 109 candidates for recruitment to remaining posts. The list includes 87 general category, 19 OBC, 1 SC and 2 ST candidates to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2016.

Nandini K R topped the UPSC Civil Services examination 2016. She belongs to the OBC category and has qualified the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject. Nandini is a graduate of BE (Civil Engg) degree from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore. There are 7 women and 18 men who have bagged the top 25 positions in the exam.

The civil service exams were conducted in August 2016 for which 11,35,943 candidates applied and over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

About 15,452 candidates qualified for the main written exam that was conducted in December 2016 of whom 2,961 qualified for the personality test.

A total number of 1099 candidates have been recommended for appointment among whom are 500 candidates from the general category and 347, 163 and 89 candidates from the OBC, SC and ST categories respectively.

