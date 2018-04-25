UPSC CISF recruitment 2018: Notification out, apply for 398 Assistant Commandant posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF 2018 notification is available at upsc.gov.in UPSC CISF 2018 notification is available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination to fill the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The recruitment exam will be held on August 12 to fill 398 vacancies. In the last notification that was released in January, UPSC had released only 29 vacancies.

Selection process

Candidates have to first pass the written test, followed by a physical and medical standard test as well as a personality test. Candidates can check the detailed notification at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF 2018 recruitment details: Total 398 posts

BSF: 60

CRPF: 179

CISF: 84

ITBP: 46

SSB: 29

Eligibility

Age limit: A candidate must be over 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2018. He/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993 and not later than August 1, 1998. Age rule relaxation will be as per government rules.

Educational qualification:

Candidates need to be graduates from a government recognised university, institute of college. It is preferred if candidates have a NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate as these will be considered during the interview or personality test round. However, this is not a compulsory qualification. Only three attempts are allowe

Application fees: Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

UPSC CISF 2018: Important dates

Application process begins: April 25

Last date to apply online and fee payment: May 21 (till 6 pm)

Admit cards release: Two weeks before the exam

Exam date: August 12

UPSC CISF 2018 exam pattern

UPSC will conduct the written examination on August 12, 2018 and it will comprise two papers. Paper I will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II will be held from 2 pm. to 5 pm.

Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence – 250 marks

The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper II : General Studies, Essay and Comprehension – 200 Marks

In this paper candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/ language skills will

