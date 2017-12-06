UPSC CISF recruitment 2018: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF 2018: Application process has started on the official website – upsc.gov.in UPSC CISF 2018: Application process has started on the official website – upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination to fill the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The recruitment exam will be held on March 4 to fill 29 vacancies. Candidates can check the detailed notification at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF 2018: Important dates

Application process begins: December 6

Last date to apply online: December 29 (till 6 pm)

Last date for receiving printed copy (hard copy) of online

application form: January 5, 2018

Admit cards release: Two weeks before the exam

Exam date: March 4

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Candidates need to be graduates from a government recognised university, institute of college. It is preferred if candidates have a NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate as these will be considered during the interview or personality test round. However, this is not a compulsory qualification. Only three attempts are allowed. Read | CISF constable/fire male recruitment 2017, click here to read

Experience:

Candidates should have experience of four years of regular service as on January 1, 2018 in the Sub Inspector (GD) / Inspector (GD) rank. This shall include a basic training period. It is also desirable that the candidate has a clean service record till the appointment offer date.

Age limit:

Candidates should be less than 35 years as on August 1, 2018, that is, they must have been born later than August 2, 1983. Age rule relaxation will be as per government rules.

For physical efficiency test, check the detailed notification.

Process of selection:

Candidates will have to pass a written test, followed by a physical and medical standard test as well as a personality test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd