UPSC CDS II results 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on January 1 declared the results of the Combined Defence Service Examination-II 2017. The exam was held on November 19 and 8692 candidates have qualified. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Vacancy details for UPSC CDS II

Indian Army, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100

Indian Navy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad — 32 (Pre-Flying)

SSC Course (NT) (For Men), Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai— 225

SSC Women (Non-Technical), Officers Training Academy, Chennai – 12

UPSC CDS results 2017, here’s how to check:

– Go to the official site for the Commission (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on the notification that says “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2016”.

– Click on the link provided for the results in the new page.

– A PDF will open. Scroll down to check your name and roll number in the lists provided.

– Keep a copy of this PDF for further reference.

All the successful candidates have to register themselves online on the Indian Army recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. The qualified candidates will be called for the interview round by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. UPSC will upload the marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

