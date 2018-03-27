UPSC CDS I 2018 written exam results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS (I) result 2018 available on the official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS (I) result 2018 available on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS results: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results for CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, 2018. The aspirants can check their scores on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the CDSE on February 4, 2018. UPSC had earlier released notification to recruit about 414 posts.

A total of 8261 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January, 2019 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February, 2019 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019.

UPSC CDS results 2018, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Vacancy details:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 31

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men: 225

OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 12

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

