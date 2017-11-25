UPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: Online test on December 17 for grade 1 posts

UPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: There are a total of 10 posts available for grade 1 assistant engineers. UPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: There are a total of 10 posts available for grade 1 assistant engineers.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of assistant engineers in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Candidiates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of the Commission (upsc.gov.in).

There are a total of 10 posts available for grade 1 assistant engineers and the computer based recruitment test for the same will be held on December 17, 2017 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Candidates are instructed to report to the examination centre by 8 am. The entry to the exam hall will be closed by 8.45 am.

The exam will be conducted for two hours and there will be multiple choice questions with equal marks in each. The paper will be conducted only in English and the maximum marks are 300.

Questions will be asked on fluid mechanics, fluid machinery, engineering mechanics, production engineering, mine planning, surveying and economics, mine legislation, safety and ventilation, surface and underground mining methods, rock mechanics and ground control, mineral processing technology, production drilling technology, exploration techniques (geological and geophysical), elements of mineralogy, structural geology, electrical and diesel meachineries in mining and petroleum sector.

