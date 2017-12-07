UPPSC staff nurse recruitment admit cards 2017 available for download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC staff nurse recruitment admit cards 2017: The recruitment exam will be for two hours and will include 170 objective type questions. UPPSC staff nurse recruitment admit cards 2017: The recruitment exam will be for two hours and will include 170 objective type questions.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the posts of staff nurse (female). Candidates who have applied and will to appear for the paper can download their admit cards from the official website of te commission (uppsc.up.nic.in).

There are more than 3,000 posts available for candidates and the recruitment examination will be conducted on December 17 this year.

Paper pattern:

The paper will be for two hours and will include 170 objective type questions. It has been divided into three sections including general knowledge, general Hindi and the main subject of nursing. The break-up of marks among the above sections is 30, 20 and 120 respectively.

Steps to download UPPSC staff nurse recruitment admit cards 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Click here to download Admit Card for STAFF NURSE (FEMALE) EXAMINATION – 2017”.

Step 3: Fill in your registration number, date of birth, gender and the verification code.

Step 4: Click on “Download Admit Card”.

Step 5: Save a copy of the hall ticket for further reference.

