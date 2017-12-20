UPPSC Lower Subordinate mains exam results 2015 declared at uppsc.gov.in

UPPSC official website photo UPPSC official website photo

UPPSC results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of Lower Subordinate Services main exam on the official website — uppsc.gov.in. The commission has conducted the exam on April 24 in which 10610 candidates appeared.

The exam was held to fill a total of 635 posts in the various departments of the UP government. The commission has selected 2113 candidates for the interview round, scheduled to be held on January 4. The notification for the exam was released in 2015

The selection of candidates is based on prelims, mains and interview. In a note, the commission has said the cut-off and other details will be released only after the declaration of the final results.

UPPSC Lower Subordinate prelims result 2015, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC or click here

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UPPSC Lower Subordinate Exam Pre Result 2015′

Step 3: The list of selected candidates with roll number will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and save it for further reference

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd