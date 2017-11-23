TSPSC TGT (Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit) exam 2017 results declared at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC TGT results 2017: A total of 1969 candidates are selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. TSPSC TGT results 2017: A total of 1969 candidates are selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification.

TSPSC TGT results 2017: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the main exam results for the TGT (Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit) 2017 at tspsc.gov.in. A total of 1969 candidates are selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. The recruitment exam was held to fill as many as 1036 vacancies.

The exam was held on September 3.

The selected aspirants have to visit at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad besides Govt., Polytechnic College for certificate verification from 9.30 am onwards.

TSPSC TGT results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TGT recruitment link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the results section

Step 5: Now click on the ‘Results for Notification No. 14/2017 Post of TGT (English and Urdu) in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies’

Step 6: A pdf file will open displaying roll numbers of selected candidates.

Step 7: Download and if needed, take a printout for future use

The preliminary recruitment exams for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) were held from May 31 to June 14, 2017.

