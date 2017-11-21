TSPSC TGT main exam 2017 results declared, check online at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC TGT results 2017 announced at tspsc.gov.in TSPSC TGT results 2017 announced at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC TGT results 2017: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the main exam results for the TGT (English and Urdu) at tspsc.gov.in. The exam was held on September 3 and 4. A total of 1760 candidates are provisionally shortlisted in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be held on November 23 and 24 at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad beside Govt., Polytechnic College from 9.30 am onwards. Ealier, the TSPSC had released notification to recruit 986 vacancies.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the commission by following the steps written below:

TSPSC TGT results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TGT recruitment link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the results section

Step 5: Now click on the ‘Results for Notification No. 14/2017 Post of TGT (English and Urdu) in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies’

Step 6: A pdf file will open displaying roll numbers of selected candidates.

Step 7: Download and if needed, take a printout for future use

The preliminary recruitment exams for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) were held from May 31 to June 14, 2017.

