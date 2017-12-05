TSPSC forest section officer recruitment answer keys 2017 released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC forest section officer recruitment answer keys 2017: The who clear the written exam will be required to appear for a walking test and a medical test, through which candidates will be selected. TSPSC forest section officer recruitment answer keys 2017: The who clear the written exam will be required to appear for a walking test and a medical test, through which candidates will be selected.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Hyderabad has released the final answer keys of the written examination for the recruitment exam of forest section officers. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website of the Commission (tspsc.gov.in).

The exam was conducted on October 22 this year to select candidates for 90 posts in the forest department (EFS&T). The paper included two sections for 100 marks and 90 minutes each. The answer keys have been released for both the general knowledge and the general mathematics sections. The paper was conducted online and contained objective-type questions.

The who clear the written exam will be required to appear for a walking test and a medical test, through which candidates will be selected.

Steps to download the TSPSC forest section officer recruitment answer keys 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TSPSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Forest Section Officer (47/2017) – Final keys and Web note”.

Step 3: Follow the link for either “GENERAL_KNOELEDGE_FSO_17471” or “GENERAL_MATHEMATICS_FSO_17472”.

Step 4: Cross check your answers, download the answer key and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd