TNPSC group 4 recruitment 2018: Opposition questions move to allow eligibility for non-state candidates

Pointing out that more than 80 lakh youth in Tamil Nadu remain jobless, opposition parties in the state have demanded that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) decision to allow candidates from outside the state to appear for the group 4 exams should be revoked.

“This move by TNPSC will dash the dreams of educated youth in Tamil Nadu aspiring for government jobs, when only around 15,000 people in the state get jobs in government services every year,” S Ramadoss, PMK founder said, according to a report by TOI.

The Commission has scheduled the examination on February 11 next year for the recruitment of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) and had modified the eligibility criteria to allow students from outside the state to sit for the exam.

“Several central public sector units in the state have seen increasing presence of officials from northern states. When such is the case, how can one accept 31 per cent of these state government jobs to go for candidates from other states,” Ramadoss said.

He added that there are 79 lakh educated persons in the state who are awaiting jobs after registering for government employment exchanges and that about 50 lakh youth who have not registered, remain jobless.

“When around 1.3 crore youngsters are suffering without jobs, how can one accept the move by TNPSC to offer state government jobs to outsiders?” said Ramadoss.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also joined the tirade, condemning the the TNPSC’s move and commenting that it is a gross injustice to several educated youngsters in the state. He questioned why the TNPSC had altered the eligibility criteria when states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka give preference to candidates from their own state for government services.

