Panel recommends ‘sandwich’ pattern of training for KAS, KPS officers

An official panel in Jammu and Kashmir has recommended “sandwich pattern of training” for KAS, KPS and other Combined Services Officers on the pattern of training imparted to the IAS officers.

The “sandwich module” includes foundation course for all the Combined Service Officers belonging to KAS, KPS and J&K Accounts Services for one month. This will be followed by phase-I of training in respective training institutes for KPS and Accounts Services Officers, while the KAS officers shall be imparted this training by J&K IMPA&RD for eight months, excluding the study tour for two months. A year-long district training will be conducted for KAS officers which would be followed by Phase-II of training for one month.

The Committee has further recommended that the final seniority of Junior KAS officers shall be determined on the basis of the marks secured by the officer in the Combined Services (Mains) Examination and the marks secured in Phase I & II of the training on 70:30 ratio proportion.

The panel, headed by Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary, was to devise a comprehensive training policy for the officers of J&K Administrative Service and submitted its report to the Chief Secretary, B B Vyas, an official spokesman said.

The panel has also recommended award scheme for the best trainee officers of every batch including medals and cash prizes. The committee has made other wide-ranging recommendations to chisel the professional and administrative skills of the Combined Services officers.

The committee included Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department; M H Malik, then Secretary to Government Information Department; Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir; Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, OSD to Minister for Industries & Commerce as Members.

