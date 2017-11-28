OPSC civil service exams 2017: Notification released, applications to release soon at opsconline.gov.in

OPSC civil service exams 2017: The last date to apply for the posts is on December 14, 2017. OPSC civil service exams 2017: The last date to apply for the posts is on December 14, 2017.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for the 2017 civil service exams in the state for posts under the Odisha Civil Servives (category 1 and 2). Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply for the same on the official website of the commission (opsconline.gov.in).

There are a total of 106 posts available and the application process for the same will begin at the end of November.

Posts available: 106

Category 1 (junior branch), group A

Odisha Administrative Service- 36

Odisha Police Service- 9

Odisha Finance Service- 24

Category 2, group B

Odisha Co-operative Service- 3

Odisha Revenue Service- 20

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service- 14

Pay scale:

Category 1- Rs 56,100

Category 2- Rs 44,900

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 30, 2017

Last date to apply- December 14, 2017

Last date to pay fee- December 16, 2017

Steps to apply for OPSC civil service exams 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for OSSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link to “apply online” for the odisha civil service exam.

Step 3: Fill in the details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

