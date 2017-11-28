OPSC civil service exams 2017: Notification released, applications to release soon at opsconline.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for the 2017 civil service exams in the state for posts under the Odisha Civil Servives (category 1 and 2). Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply for the same on the official website of the commission (opsconline.gov.in).
There are a total of 106 posts available and the application process for the same will begin at the end of November.
Posts available: 106
Category 1 (junior branch), group A
Odisha Administrative Service- 36
Odisha Police Service- 9
Odisha Finance Service- 24
Category 2, group B
Odisha Co-operative Service- 3
Odisha Revenue Service- 20
Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service- 14
Pay scale:
Category 1- Rs 56,100
Category 2- Rs 44,900
Important dates:
Application process begins- November 30, 2017
Last date to apply- December 14, 2017
Last date to pay fee- December 16, 2017
Steps to apply for OPSC civil service exams 2017:
Step 1: Go to the official website for OSSC as mentioned above.
Step 2: Click on the link to “apply online” for the odisha civil service exam.
Step 3: Fill in the details in the fields provided.
Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.
