MPSC state services 2018 prelims: Notification for 450 posts out, candidates protest

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 450 posts — 28 assistant room officers, 34 tax inspectors and 387 police sub-inspectors under state services 2018. The preliminary exam is scheduled to held on May 13 at 37 districts in the state.

As per a TOI report, candidates are unhappy with the government releasing only 450 posts. The aspirants will agitate on March 1 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Since February, rallies are being held across the state to increase the number of posts.

MPSC will conduct the main exams, once the results of prelims have been released, between August and October depending on the post. Nearly eight lakh candidates appear for the recruitment exam every year. However, MPSC officials said the advertisement was issued based on the requirements given by various departments of the Maharashtra government. The number of vacancies is not decided by them.

In a recent circular, the commission notified that for every vacant post, 12 candidates will be selected from prelims to appear for the mains (1:12). A few months ago, the commission had declared this criteria to be 1:16, to allow maximum students to appear for the exam. This has made candidates worried since lesser number of students qualifying for the mains means a higher cutoff merit and hence more competition.

“From 2017 onwards, they declared that the preliminary examination will be a combined one for three posts of police sub-inspector, sales tax inspector and assistant section officer, which has made it tough to qualify for the mains… Earlier, the exams used to be conducted differently so even if a candidate didn’t do well in one exam, he or she could score in another… Chances which had already lessened after the decision to have combined exam have now further lessened,” said Kiran Nimbhore, a candidate.

