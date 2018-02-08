MPPSC state services exams 2018 admit card released, download at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC admit card: Remember to carry the hall tickets in the exam hall along with a photo ID proof. MPPSC admit card: Remember to carry the hall tickets in the exam hall along with a photo ID proof.

MPPSC admit card 2018: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has activated the admit cards for state services exams 2018. The written examination for state service and state forest service will be conducted on February 18, 2018. The state service exams will be held in three rounds – prelims, mains and the interview round. The application process has started in December and thousands of candidates applied to fill over 100 posts in various government departments

MPPSC admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the state service exams 2018 admit card flashing towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details – application number, date of birth and verification code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Remember to carry the hall tickets in the exam hall along with a photo ID proof. Read carefully all details on venue, exam time etc.

Exam pattern: The prelims will consist of two papers – Paper I: General Studies will contain 200 marks questions and similarly Paper II: General Study Aptitude will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks questions in the exam, dates of which will be released in the notification.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd