MPPSC State Service exams 2018 schedule released, prelims in February

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the examination schedule for various competitive examinations including civil services exams 2018.

MP State Service exam 2018: The notification will be released in December while the preliminary exam in February. The result will be out in March and the main exam will be held in July followed by the result declaration in October.

The state service exams will be held in three rounds – prelims, mains and the interview round.

Exam pattern: The prelims will consists of two papers – Paper I: General Studies will contain 200 marks questions and similarly Paper II: General Study Aptitude will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks questions in the exam, dates of which will be released in the notification.

MP State Forest Services exam 2018: Similarly, the notification of this exam will be released in December while the preliminary exam in February. The results will be declared in March and the main exam will be held in August.

MP State Engineering Service exam 2018: The notification will be out in January and the prelims will be held in April, the results to be released in May 2018. MPPSC will conduct the main exam in October and the results will be out in December.

