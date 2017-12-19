JKPSC declares KAS 2014 results at jkpsc.nic.in, Anjum Bashir tops the exam

JKPSC: After the prelims and main examination, interview round was held JKPSC: After the prelims and main examination, interview round was held

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2014. Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak from Surankote has topped the exam with 1514.33 marks while Aliya Tabassum from Kishtwar has grabbed the second position. The results were announced on December 18.

The preliminary examination for JKPSC was held on August 30, 2015 in which 12,145 candidates appeared in the examination. The main exam was conducted from February 11 to February 27, 2017. In October, the commission declared the list of 175 candidates for the interview in which 171 aspirants appeared and 51 have made it to the selection list.

Candidates can view their scores by visiting the official website – jkpsc.nic.in. On the homepage, under the what’s new section, click on JKPSC Combined Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2014 results. A pdf file will open; download and take a print out.

