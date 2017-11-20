Information panel directs RPSC to display marks of successful candidates on website

The panel gave the ruling while disposing of a plea filed by one Arun Joshi against the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. (Representational image) The panel gave the ruling while disposing of a plea filed by one Arun Joshi against the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. (Representational image)

The Information Commission of Rajasthan has directed the state public service commission to display the marks of successful candidates in recruitment exams for government posts on its website.

The panel gave the ruling while disposing of a plea filed by one Arun Joshi against the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for not providing under RTI the marks of candidates selected in assistant engineer recruitment exam held in 2016.

The information commission directed the RPSC to upload the final marks of selected candidates in all exams on its website to bring transparency in the recruitment process. The RPSC had refused to provide the marks of candidates selected in the exam under the RTI, saying the marks are information pertaining to individuals.

The Information Commission has also ruled that details of final marks of candidates selected in exams for government posts can be obtained through RTI.

