In UPSC civil services 2018, age relaxation for J&K candidates to continue

The Union government has decided to extend the age relaxation to the candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir appearing in the civil services exam conducted by the UPSC. The state’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had raised a concern of withdrawal of this relaxation a few days back.

The upper age limit for general category is 32 and for reserved category, there is age relaxation as per the category. It is five years for SC/ ST, three years for OBC and Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations categories and so on. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving age relaxation, however, the UPSC in its CSE 2018 notification has removed age relaxation.

On Thursday, the commission amended it’s February 9 notification giving up to a maximum of five years relaxation to a candidate who “ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from the 1st day of January 1980 to the 31st day of December 1989.”

The leader of opposition in the J-K Assembly Omar Abdullah had last week demanded the government to seek enhancement from the centre for relaxation in the upper age limit of the state’s youth appearing for UPSC. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the special dispensation, giving relaxation of five years in upper age limit in central services examinations, to students of J-K since 1995 should be revoked.

