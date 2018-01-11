Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam: Accidental sharing of audio clip led to expose, reveals SIT probe

Suman, the whistle-blower candidate, who first took the matter to police and later to the High Court itself. Suman, the whistle-blower candidate, who first took the matter to police and later to the High Court itself.

The sensational case of the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination 2017 paper leak, involving the Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar (Recruitment), Balwinder Kumar Sharma, was “accidentally” exposed when an audio recording between the accused Sunita and co-accused Sushila got leaked to Suman, the whistle-blower candidate, who first took the matter to police and later to the High Court itself.

According to the chargesheet submitted by the Chandigarh Police SIT, Suman had been taking coaching for the subordinate judiciary exam at the Jurist Academy in Sector 24. Sushila, who was her batchmate at the academy, became her close friend and they would share notes, too. They would also share recordings of the lectures with each other, mentioned the chargesheet. On June 29, Suman could not attend class at the academy and asked Sushila if she had an audio recording of lectures of that day.

Sushila, during the transfer of her lectures, accidentally shared an unrelated audio clip, too, in which she was talking to Sunita, who was telling her that she could be appointed lower court judge at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. On June 30, 2017, when Suman asked Sushila about the recording sent to her, Sushila took Suman’s phone, deleted the audio recording as well as the recording of lectures.

It was at this stage that the whole affair related to the sale of the paper was leaked, according to the probe. On July 12, Sushila, along with her husband, came to Pinjore and called Suman to the market where Sushila told Suman that Sunita, had shown the question paper to her on July 11. Sushila then disclosed to her five to six questions which were to appear in the exam.

Sushila told Suman that if she was interested, then Sunita could also provide her with the question paper in lieu of money. Suman, however, refused to buy that and started recording Sushila’s calls thereafter.

Sushila also arranged a meeting of Suman and her husband Manoj with Sunita on July 15 near Sindhi Sweets at Sector 17, where Sunita demanded Rs 1 crore for providing the question paper. Suman, however, sais she would not go beyond Rs 10 lakh. In the evening, Suman called Sushila, who told her that Sunita refused to give the paper as she had become suspicious of them.

