BPSC Mains results for 56th to 59th exam declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC results: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the 56th to 59th Common Combined (main) competitive examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the exam to fill 746 posts. A total number of 1933 candidates have cleared the main exam and they will now have to appear for the interview round.

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the first BPSC preliminary exam among of which only 28,308 qualified for the main exams. The BPSC Mains exams were held from July 8 to 30, 2016 at across the state.

BPSC results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing “Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a PDF file, where the roll numbers of all qualified candidates is mentioned.

Step 4: Check and download the copy of PDF

Step 5: If needed take a printout of the same.

The Commission has selected 950 against 374 seats for general category, 291 for 116 seats for Scheduled Tribes, 28 against 11 seats for Scheduled Tribes, 331 for 128 posts for Other Backward classes and 217 against 84 for backward classes. For the 23 seats of the backward class women, 60 physically challenged candidates will be called for the interview as against 56 posts.

The interview call letter for the selected candidates will be released soon on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates need to keep checking the website and this page for latest updates.

