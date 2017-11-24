BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: Apply for 1,345 civil, mechanical posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: Candidates must be at leasr 21 years old as on August 1, 2017. BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017: Candidates must be at leasr 21 years old as on August 1, 2017.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has called for applications for the posts of assistant engineers in the civil and mechanical fields. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of the Commission (bpsc.bih.nic.in).

There are a total of 1,345 posts available and candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 180. The pay scale ranges from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Posts available: 1,345

Asssistant engineer (civil)- 1,237

Assistant engineer (mechanical)- 102

Assistant engineer (civil)- 6

Eligibility:

– Candidates must be at leasr 21 years old as on August 1, 2017.

– Candidates must be no older than 37. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates.

– Candidates should have suitable educational qualifications as per their post.

Steps to apply for BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BPSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link of your preferred post under the notification for “Assistant Engineer (Civil & Mechanical) with various departments”.

Step 3: Download your application form, fill in the required details and mail it to the specified address.

Step 4: Remember to save a copy of your application for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd