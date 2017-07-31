Chhattisgarh Vyapam PRL, NNL lecturer recruitment 2017: Apply before August 12 at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Vyapam PRL, NNL lecturer recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 350 and apply for the same before August 12, 2017 to appear for either of the papers. Chhattisgarh Vyapam PRL, NNL lecturer recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 350 and apply for the same before August 12, 2017 to appear for either of the papers.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (also known as CG Vyapam) has released the advertisements for the PRL (panchayat) and NNL (urban) lecturer recruitment under the Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Department and the Chhattisgarh Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

The PRL exam will be conducted on August 27, 2017 from 10 am to 12.15 pm at five divisional headquarters including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur. The NNL exam will also be conducted on August 27, but it will take place from 3 pm to 5.50 pm at the same divisional headquaters as above. Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 350 and apply for the same before August 12, 2017 to appear for either of the papers.

The PRL paper will contain questions on biology, chemistry, commerce (revised curriculum), English, geography, mathematics, physics, science. The NNL exam will include questions on English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, commerce (revised curriculum).

Posts available: 4,128

NNL- 1,131 vacancies

PRL- 2,997 vacancies

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh Vyapam PRL, NNL lecturer recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam (cgvyapam.choice.gov.in)

– Click on the link for the PRL or NNL exams on the main page.

– Click on “online application form”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application form and save a copy of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd