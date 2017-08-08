CG Vyapam Panchayat Lecturer recruitment 2017: Apply for 2997 posts at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam Panchayat Lecturer recruitment 2017: The exam will be conducted in Sarguja (Ambikapur), Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur. CG Vyapam Panchayat Lecturer recruitment 2017: The exam will be conducted in Sarguja (Ambikapur), Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has invited applications for the direct recruitment of 2997 Panchayat lecturers (PRL). Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply online from the official website.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 350 in order to apply and the last date to do so is August 12, 2017. The recruitment examination will take place from 10 am to 12.15 pm on August 27, 2017 to appoint candidates at 27 locations across the state. The exam will be conducted in Sarguja (Ambikapur), Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

On the day of the exam, candidates will be required to fill their category, class, date of birth and gender in the answer sheet provided. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer 100 questions of 1 mark each. The paper will contain multiple choice questions and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Steps to apply for CG Vyapam Panchayat Lecturer recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CG Vyapam (cgvyapam.choice.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for “छत्तीसगढ़ पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के अंतर्गत व्याख्याता (पंचायत) (PRL) भर्ती परीक्षा- 2017”

Step 3: Follow the link for “Online Application Form- PRL17”

Step 4: Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit the form.

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of the form for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd