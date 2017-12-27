Changed skills will be required by 20-25 per cent retail jobs by 2022: Report

New business models such as e-commerce and mobile based e-retailing are increasingly becoming popular in India. New business models such as e-commerce and mobile based e-retailing are increasingly becoming popular in India.

Retail sector: A recently released report claims that in the next five years, almost 20 to 25 per cent of the workforce in the retail sector would be deployed in jobs that have radically changed skill set requirements. According to the joint report by FICCI-NASSCOM and EY, on the nature of jobs, 95 per cent of industry experts believed that creation of highly optimised supply chains would drive growth in retail in the next five years. Also, more than 76 per cent of the industry experts believe that due to rising middle-class and business innovation, growth will be observed in the sector.

“New business models such as e-commerce and mobile based e-retailing are increasingly becoming popular in India

across tier I, II and III cities. The impact of this growth is already visible on the job market," Anurag Malik, partner, people and organisation, Advisory Services, EY, said.

people and organisation, Advisory Services, EY, said.

“The e-commerce companies are creating new job profiles in logistics, warehousing, web and app design, system integration, customer service, big data and machine learning. Hence, the need is to acquire new skill set through training, learning and development, adopt technology and be market ready for the changing job roles in the retail sector,” he added.

The EY report is based on a survey which identifies 12 mega trends that would lead the way for future of jobs in 2022. These include topics such as the level of Indian exports, rapid adoption of technologies in the advanced markets and its impact on off-shoring, the changes in the overseas job market for Indian workforce and the level of foreign investments, among others.

— The potential new job roles that the retail industry respondents have listed are retail data analyst, digital imaging leader, IT process modeller, digital marketing specialist and customer experience leader

— Some of the threatened jobs in the sector are cashier, inventory associate, sales representative and stock boy

— The maximum impact of adoption of technology on jobs will be felt in warehouse management

— 90 per cent of the respondents believe that collaboration with other industry partners for creation of a larger ecosystem and making changes in existing processes are key initiatives by industry players

— 95 per cent respondents expect big data and cloud to be a key technology trend in the coming years.

