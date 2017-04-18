Chandigarh Police recruitment drive: Two candidates found positive in dope test after clearing all physical rounds

A participant during the police recruitment drive at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Sahil Walia) A participant during the police recruitment drive at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Sahil Walia)

TWO CANDIDATES out of 352, who successfully cleared the physical tests on the first day of recruitment for the post of constable in Chandigarh police, were found positive in the dope test at the police lines in Sector 26 on Monday. The recruitment authorities, headed by SP (Operations) Ravi Kumar, advised both candidates to appear for the physical test again after seven days. A total of 863 candidates took the recruitment test on the first day of the recruitment rally and 350 were given admission cards for further tests.

A member of the recruitment committee said, “The candidates were divided into different batches and we collected urine samples of candidates before their physical test. Two candidates, found positive in the dope test, were men and had cleared all the physical tests, including running, long jump, high jump, etc.”

The member also maintained, “At this stage, it cannot be suggested which kind of substance was taken by the candidates before appearing for recruitment. It could be a drug, a stamina booster, etc. If the candidates, who were found positive in the dope test, are again found positive next time, then their blood samples will be taken and sent for further examination to CFSL, Sector 36.”

The selection committee refused to divulge the names and further details of the candidates who tested positive, citing sensitivity of the matter. It is for the first time that the dope test was introduced to recruit constables in Chandigarh police. The recruitment rally is being held to recruit 520 constables. Chandigarh police have received more than 2 lakh applications for the post. The 520 posts included 260 for males and 260 for females, senior officials said.

