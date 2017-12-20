CG Vyapam recruitment 2018: Apply for 1038 staff nurse post, apply at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG VYAPAM has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse CG VYAPAM has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse

CG Vyapam recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 28 from 10 am to 12:15 pm. Interested ones can apply for the same at the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in , The last date for registering and paying the fee is January 8, 2018. The admit card will be issued on the website on January 22.

Vacancy details for CG Vyapam recruitment:

Staff Nurse (Ayush) – 994 posts

Staff Nurse (E.S.I Services) – 24 posts

Staff Nurse (Directorate Health Services) – 20 posts

Total posts: 1038

Application fees: For the general category candidates, the fees is Rs 350 while for OBC candidates, it will be Rs 250. The fees for SC/ST candidates is Rs 200.

Designation

Staff Nurse

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued BSc Nursing or PBBSC Nursing. In-depth detail about the educational qualification is available at the official website.

The candidate has to be a resident of the state.

Age limit: As of January 1, 2017, the candidate’s age should between 18 years to 35 years.

Exam cities

Sarguja (Ambikapur), Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur

About CG VYAPAM

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board discharges the entire responsibilities of completing professional examinations in medical colleges, ayurveda, engineering, agricultural colleges, entrance examination in polytechnics or any other examination (which will be authorised for the jurisdiction of the board).

