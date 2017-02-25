Centre allows Tamil Nadu to increase job days under MGNREGA scheme    

The Centre has given its approval for increasing the number of days of employment given to rural household workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Tamil Nadu from the existing 100 days to 150 days benefitting 1.23 crore workers. The Centre has given the approval based on a request by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in view of drought situation in the state, an official release said. About 1.23 crore workers in rural areas stand to benefit following the order, it said.

With the extension of job days, steps will be taken to preserve water bodies and small rivers and ponds. “In the current financial year 33.43 crore man days were created and Rs 4,655 crore was given as salaries to the workers,” the release said. Considering the prevailing drought situation in Tamil Nadu, the number of man days has increased by three crore. From the 12 lakh workers who were employed per day, due to the prevailing drought situation it had increased to 18 lakh workers in the current financial year, the release said.