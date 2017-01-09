CISF central training school to come up in Ranchi

Jharkhand government has given the go-ahead to setting up of a CISF central training school in Ranchi to cater to the training requirement of the large number of units of the force located in the state. A central training school (CTS) would come up in Ranchi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das agreeing to provide a 100 acre land following a request of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to an official release.

CISF Director General G O P Singh had made the request to the state government in his speech at the inaugural programme of the force’s Eastern Sector Headquarters and residential complex which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister has agreed to the request, the release said.

