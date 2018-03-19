CEIL recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for various engineer posts; earn upto Rs 1,05,160 per month

The candidates should be willing to move anywhere in India and abroad as per the project requirement. The candidates should be willing to move anywhere in India and abroad as per the project requirement.

CEIL recruitment 2018: The Certification Engineers International Ltd. (CEIL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the positions of construction, welding/NDT engineers, planning, safety and warehousing personnel on contract at construction sites anywhere in India. The candidates should be willing to move anywhere in India and abroad as per the project requirement.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 139

Designation

Construction Engineers

Welding/NDT Engineers

Planning, Safety and Warehousing Personnel

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Construction Engineers: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree (BE/B Tech with minimum 50 per cent marks) in civil/mechanical/electrical/instrumentation engineering discipline (as per project requirement) from a recognised university/institute.

Welding/NDT Engineers: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree (BE/B Tech with minimum 50 per cent marks) in mechanical/metallurgy engineering and certification in NDT techniques (Level-II in UT, RT) as per ASNT/ISNT.

Planning: Aspirants should be holding a degree in any branch of engineering.

Safety: Aspirants should be holding a degree or diploma in any branch of engineering and a degree or diploma in industrial safety.

Warehouse: Aspirants should be holding a degree or diploma in any branch of engineering with diploma in materials management or should be science/arts/commerce graduates with diploma in materials management. Possessing knowledge of SAP warehouse management system shall be preferred.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Interviews will be held at CEIL offices in New Delhi , Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. In some cases interviews will be conducted at these offices through skype/video conference.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply shall send their CVs in the approved bio-data format (Annexure-A) with attachments from their own email ID only. CVs without attachment/s shall be rejected.

