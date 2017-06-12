CBSE to conduct UGC NET 2017 on November 9, apply from August 1

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The post is a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the CBSE noted that a detailed advertisement for the same will be made available by July 24 this year. CBSE UGC NET 2017: The post is a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the CBSE noted that a detailed advertisement for the same will be made available by July 24 this year.

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017. It announced that the Assistant Professor exam will be conducted on November 9, 2017.

The post is a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the CBSE noted that a detailed advertisement for the same will be made available by July 24 this year. The application process for the same will be held from August 1 to 30, 2017. The option for fee payment for the exam will be open until August 31. Read | PhD admissions 2017: No top NIRF ranking, NAAC score? Admissions to get tougher, click here

Recently, the UGC proposed that NET should be made mandatory at higher educational institutions that do not figure among the nation’s top 50 or do not have a good National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating. It proposed that universities which do not fall under Categories 1 and 2 of NAAC will need to make NET mandatory for appointing lecturers and awarding JRFs. Read | UGC NET: CBSE proposes National Eligibility Test to be held once a year, click here

The CBSE in April also proposed that UGC NET should be conducted not more than once a year keeping in mind the fact that only 17 er cent of registered candidates appear for the exam of whom only four per cent clear the paper.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd