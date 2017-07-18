Reliance Jio recruitment 2017: Latest jobs from freshers and experienced professionals, apply at careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio recruitment: Candidates who are interested can visit the “careers” portal of Reliance Jio to search for and apply to the jobs they prefer. Reliance Jio recruitment: Candidates who are interested can visit the “careers” portal of Reliance Jio to search for and apply to the jobs they prefer.

The academic term for 2016-17 has come to a close and has filled the country with fresh graduates on the lookout for jobs. Among the biggest recruiters in the market are Reliance and their Jio vertical is hiring in big numbers for different posts. Candidates who are interested can visit the “careers” portal of Reliance Jio to search for and apply to the jobs they prefer. There is a three-step process to secure a job at the company which includes:

– Searching for and applying to jobs available while the company reviews your application

– Appearing for the assessment process which involves tests and interviews.

– Review of your performance during the assessment, receipt of the offer and joining the company.

Reliance Jio careers: Here are the latest careers available-

1. Jio Point Lead C

Located in Contai, this job is based on the sales and distribution section. Candidates applying for this post need at least a graduate’s degree and four to six years of experience. They would also need to have distribution managerial, people management, communication, negotiation and problem solving skills along with a familiarity of the territory.

2. Jio Point Manager

Another job based on sales and distribution with a minimum requirement of a graduate’s degree, this job requires that the candidates have at least two to four years of experience in the field. Preferred skills for the job include distribution management skills, territory familiarity, entrepreneurship skills, strong interpersonal and people management skills, financial management and problem solving skills and technical orientation. The location for the post is Deoria.

3. JC Onboarding Executive

This job is based on the customer service function in the company located in Samastipur. Workers of this posts would be required to monitor and validate verification of documents by data verification agents, sample audit of CAF forms verified by data verification agents and manage data verification agents for work allocation and review of metrics, SLAs and TATs. Candidates will be required to have at least two to four years of experience in the field with skills including compliance management, attention to detailed ownership customer service documentation and communication skills.

4. JC Digital Sales Specialist

Located in Hardwar, this job is a part of sales and distribution. It requires that the candidate be a graduate and freshers can apply for this post. Candidates would be required to have good selling skills, communication, drive, customer focus, technical knowledge about telecom products and a fluency in English and local languages.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd