IAF AFCAT 2017: Results declared, check details here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) which was conducted on February 26, 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website of the IAF.

The cut off marks for AFCAT 2017 is 150 out of 300 marks and for EKT candidates will have to score at least 60 out of 150 marks. Those who have cleared, need to log on to the IAF website and select the date and venue for the next round— the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). The last date for selection of AFSB venue and date is April 17, 2017.

“Candidates are required to print the Call up Letter and associated forms from the website and report to their selected venue along with AFCAT Admit Card, Call Up letter, documents as listed in the Call Up letter & associated forms duly filled,” the IAF said in an notice.

The Air Force further announced that candidates who have been shortlisted but have not specified their AFSB schedules will be allotted their batches by the IAF by April 21, 2017. It also asked candidates to read the instructions given on the website for AFSB. Flying Branch candidates have been asked to choose between 1 AFSB (Dehradun), 2 AFSB (Mysore) or 4 AFSB (Varanasi) as their AFSB centres.

“Airmen candidates who have appeared for SSB for less than six times should only select five AFSB (Kancharapara) as SSB venue. No batches are planned at five AFSB after June 3, 2017,” the notice said. It added that candidates who require clarification should contact JDPO-3(A/B) Air HQ (VB).

Steps to check the IAF AFCAT 2017 results:

– Go to the official IAF website (careerairforce.nic.in).

– Click on “Results AFCAT 01/2017”.

– Scroll down the PDF to check your results.

– Download you results and take a print out of the ame for further reference.

