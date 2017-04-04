About 70 per cent women employees find their workplace not female-friendly

When it came to the leadership roles, none of the surveyed women rated this aspect as good. When it came to the leadership roles, none of the surveyed women rated this aspect as good.

Since the early 1920s, when they earned the right to vote, Indian women have been battling oppression and social stigma to empower themselves. Now, well into the 21st century, a study found that 95 per cent of Indian women professionals felt that female representation in top positions are quite poor.

The ‘TJinsite Report’ by TimesJobes found that, of the 2,500 working women surveyed, 90 per cent said there is not much equality in the organisations they work for. About 75 per cent noted that there was little to no scope for career growth and learning opportunities and 70 per cent said the work environment was not female friendly.

The survey was conducted as a part of the International Women’s Day celebrations last month and observed that most organisational benefits in many companies are biased towards men. Among the aspects taken into account were leadership, career, learning, mentorship, flexibility and maternity provisions.

“It is disturbing that even after decades of aggressive efforts to create a level field for women, inequity appears entrenched in Indian organizations,” said Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

When it came to the leadership roles, none of the surveyed women rated this aspect as good. For salaries, only 10 per cent found it good, while 40 per cent said it was poor and 50 per cent of them felt it was average.

Many women pointed out that there was a lack of proper training and upskilling initiatives for women within their organisations and 80 per cent of the surveyed said that their companies’ mentorship and sponsorship scenario was poor.

About 70 per cent of the women are not happy with the low flexibility of working hours and 80 per cent of them said they were willing to give up promotions for a better balance between work and life. More than 80 per cent said that the maternity provisions for women at their organisations were poor or average.

