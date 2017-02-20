Career in digital management: All you need to know

There is a lot to explore about how the entire social media works. There is a lot to explore about how the entire social media works.

Every brand or a celebrity needs a strong digital medium to promote themselves. If used properly, it can turn out to be a game changer. Recent elections are the best examples where top politicians used social networking sites to promote themselves. They struck a chord with audience of all age groups.

Keeping this scenario in mind, digital media management is attracting youngsters especially as it does not require any specific educational qualification.

What is digital media management?

In digital media management, a set of professionals come together to first decide what the voice of the entity is and how that is being communicated in such a way that it reaches the maximum number of people.

In addition to that, what medium of communication are you adopting like is it through texts, through images or through videos. Digital media management is about understanding what works for that particular entity and how we could leverage it to reach the right target audience.

For instance, the communication of a restaurant chain via a new mobile brand would be entirely different. It is the job of the digital experts to understand the voice of the respective clients and target the right audience with the right message.

Skills required to be a proficient digital expert:

Primarily for anyone who aspires to be in this field needs to go out on their own. There is a lot to explore about how the entire social media works. That involves a good observation in addition to their own research over audience behaviours and trends. For any person wanting to be a digital expert, it is elemental that they stay away from being complacent.

Digital media is very dynamic; it evolves so swiftly that one can miss on the trends in the blink of an eye. Another challenge is the attention span of the audience. If you do not give them something brilliant and catchy, they would move away from your post/page.

The idea is to have a deep understanding of the audience behaviour and the changing trends. One should also be updated with the latest events as they immensely contribute in the thought wavelength of an audience at large.

An aspirant should know how to communicate with the company’s target audience in such a way that they are led into thinking that service/product was what they had been looking for. The art of communication is the key. The skill of packaging and presentation of content is invaluable. Now, when we talk about the technical side of it, it is also important for the digital expert to take the brief from the client and then convey it to their team. They must strategise the communication and know who to delegate responsibilities to and get the work done.

Course and career details:

As such, there are courses all over the internet that impart formal training to any individual. These days, Digital India has been so deeply embedded in our system that we would see ads appearing on television, radio and all other mediums of communication. However, the beauty of digital media management is that does not depend on the courses one has completed or the number of degrees one holds. Digital Media Management is something that one acquires from their experience.

That experience comes from a substantial amount of time spent on the social media in order to understand how it actually works; what is your audience and what kind of voice do you as an individual or a brand intend to hold. This is absolute talent and no course can teach you, but only the time you have spent on your own studying the various platforms. Digital Media is a very intelligent blend of art and science. Courses can help polish and keep you updated; but for that, you first need to acquire knowledge on your own.

Job opportunities and remuneration:

The career prospects for anyone who wishes to grow and is excited by the pace of the field are huge. Digital Media is an ever-evolving field and not anyone who does not wish to evolve with the changing trends can survive in this field. Where salary is concerned, once again, this field does not depend on the courses one has pursued. So, even a 19-20 year old with a year of experience on social media can easily draw a salary of 10-15k per month. But then again, this is subjective to the knowledge they acquired about the social media. For a fresher to be an expert, say in 4-5 years of more experience, he can easily draw about 80,000 p.m. or more.

