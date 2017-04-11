Career: Demand for senior professionals grows by 30 per cent, says survey

Doctors, nurses and medical professionals saw a 17 per cent rise in demand in March 2017 Doctors, nurses and medical professionals saw a 17 per cent rise in demand in March 2017

They say higher you climb the professional ladder, lesser the chances for growth. But it seems the trend may reverse as during March 2017, the demand for senior professionals with over 20 years of experience reported to rise over 30 per cent.

Professionals with 10-20 years of experience also saw a three per cent rise in demand. Those with 0-5 years of experience witnessed a rise of 3 per cent in demand. Only demand for professionals with 5-10 years of experience registered a 4 per cent drop in demand, says TimesJobs RecruiteX report.

“Led by a business-friendly government and Corporate India’s expectation of policy stability over the next 10 years, organisations are gearing up for growth, which is reflected in the increased demand for senior managerial talent. Whenever organisations get ready for growth, we have seen a marked increase in demand for senior managerial talent. We do not see such demand for senior profiles in the case of ordinary replacement hiring,” says Nilanjan Roy, head of strategy, Times Business Solutions.

Healthcare was the top hiring sector followed by consulting services and the real estate sector. The healthcare industry posted an 8 per cent rise in talent demand in March 2017. Both consulting services and real estate sectors saw a 5 per cent rise in talent demand.

Doctors, nurses and medical professionals saw a 17 per cent rise in demand in March 2017. These professionals have witnessed an average rise of 2 per cent in demand since January 2017. Hospitality professionals also posted a rise of 6 per cent in demand, during the month. Engineers saw a demand of 5 per cent in March 2017. IT and telecom professionals witnessed a 3 per cent rise in demand and business management, consultants and freelancers saw a rise of 2 per cent in demand.

Among the cities, Hyderabad was the best performing location with 21 per cent rise in talent demand. Among metros, Chennai was the only city to report growth at 8 per cent in talent demand during the month. No other metro saw growth in hiring activity during the month with Delhi NCR posting the highest drop (-8 per cent) in talent demand.

