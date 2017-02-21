Budget 2017 has not done enough for job creation, say professionals: Study

While most of the respondents felt that the Budget may eventually impact job creation 35 per cent of them felt there was absolutely no affect. While most of the respondents felt that the Budget may eventually impact job creation 35 per cent of them felt there was absolutely no affect.

The 2017 Budget has not been received in a positive light for those watching out for job creation, a study found. About 55 per cent of professionals surveyed were disappointed with the Budget due to its lack of provision for job creation opportunities.

Many of the 1,100 who were surveyed by TimesJobs thought that the Budget could have done more, considering that the Budget’s main focus had been on jobs and economic growth. While most of the respondents felt that the Budget may eventually impact job creation 35 per cent of them felt there was absolutely no affect.

“One of the key concerns in the past has been job creation and the budget doesn’t seem to have anything significant which addresses this aspect,” says Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services.

The employment opportunities for youth in tourism, footwear and textile industries seem were addressed in the Budget but in many other sectors, these opportunities seem to appear as impacts of reforms and policy announcements. According to the survey, many professionals believe that a focus on education and skill development will aid in reducing unemployment, though this will be a gradual change.

“While it is encouraging to note that the Finance Minister has given a major push to the Skill India initiative, however, job-creation remains a big challenge,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions, “Job opportunities remain scarce for highly skilled young engineers and technology professionals entering the workforce each year.”

About 80 per cent of the surveyed felt that the opening of 100 international skill centers will aid in employment abroad and improve long-term employment. Many (75 per cent) also said that the special scheme for employment generation in the leather and footwear industry will have a lasting impact on job creation. Other areas in which the respondents popularly agreed would aid in generating employment include making India a global hub for electronics manufacture, introduction of personal tax and relaxation of income tax.

