BSSC allows open books tests for Inter Level prelim exam 2014

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will conduct the Inter Level combined preliminary examination-2014 on January 29, February 5, 19 and 26, 2017. In the latest notification, the Commission has allowed to use three books — one general studies, science and maths — during the examination.

The Commission has allowed NCERT/ BSEB/ ICSE or other Boards textbooks in the exam hall. However, the candidates are not permitted to bring any other notes or reference books and electronic gadgets.

The exam will be conducted to fill 13,500 Panchayat Secretary and Revenue Clerk posts. As per reports, 18 lakh candidates have applied for the vacancies and therefore, the exam will be held in four phases.

The admit card for the posts of Inter Level combined preliminary examination-2014 on the official website. If the aspirants have not download their call letters, they can follow these steps to understand the procedure:

Steps to download BSSC Inter level admit card 2014

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card’

Click on the link ‘BSSC Inter Level Exam admit card 2016’

Enter your registration number and date of birth and presss show

The admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out

