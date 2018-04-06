BSNL JAO result 2018 released at externalbsnlexam.com, steps to check

The response sheets and answer keys can also be downloaded by the candidates now. The response sheets and answer keys can also be downloaded by the candidates now.

The result of Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) exam has been declared by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its official website — externalbsnlexam.com. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. Through this exam, 996 vacancies will be filled for the post of junior accounts officer. The exam was conducted in November 2017 and the results will be available till April 30. The response sheets and answer keys can also be downloaded by the candidates now.

A statement issued by the website says, “Candidates selected provisionally shall be contacted by the concerned circle authorities soon regarding pre-appointment formalities through their registered email ID/mobile numbers.”

BSNL JAO result 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Next to the advertisement dated 10-1/2017, click on ‘Online result sheet’ under ‘Status’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

