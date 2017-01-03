BSF Head Constable, ASI exam 2016: Results declared

BSF results 2016: A total of 116 candidates have qualified this year. (Express photo) BSF results 2016: A total of 116 candidates have qualified this year. (Express photo)

BSF results 2016: The results have been declared for the posts of Head constables (RO) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the Border Security Force (Communication and IT directorate) exam. Those who gave the OMR-based screening test on November 6, 2016 can check the results from the official BSF website. A total of 116 candidates have qualified this year.

The candidates will be directed to report on the date, time and place mentioned in order to appear for the descriptive test on January 29, 2017. The call letters for the same will be sent through the registered e-mail ID. Please note that these result are subject to revision in case some discrepancy is noticed.

Post: Head Constables (RO) and Assistant Sub Inspector (RM)

Qualified candidates: 116

Next step: Descriptive/dictation tests on January 29, 2017 (9 am to 1 pm)

Steps to check the results:

– Visit the official website — bsf.nic.in

– Click on the ticker at the top of the page which says, “Result for the post of ASI/RM and HC/RO has been uploaded please click here”

– Check the results and download a copy or take a printout of the same for further reference.

– Candidates who are unable to download the call letter can bring their identity proofs (Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, driving liscence, PAN card, etc) to the venue on the day of the test, where they will be issued a copy of the same.

