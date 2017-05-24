BSEB BTET 2017: Exam to be held on June 26, check details here

BSEB BTET 2017: This year, the Board has introduced various security measures to ensure that there will be no malpractice during the exam. BSEB BTET 2017: This year, the Board has introduced various security measures to ensure that there will be no malpractice during the exam.

BSEB BTET 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released a notice regarding the Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (BTET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for the exam should note that BTET 2017 will not be held on June 11 as it was previously notified.

The exam will now be held on June 26, 2017 in two shifts— from 10 am to 12.30 pm for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

This year, the Board has introduced various security measures to ensure that there will be no malpractice during the exam. It has introduced biometric machines to prevent impersonations for which thumb impressions will be taken of the students before entering the exam centre.

Candidates will also be required to carry identity proofs like their voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards. The board has also made sure that answer sheets have bar-codes in order to prevent cheating.

Eligibility:

Only candidates who have cleared BEd were eligible for the test. There are two papers in the BTET. A candidate can appear for both, however, the maximum age is 35-38 candidates. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

For Paper 1: Classes 1 to 5. The age shouldn’t be less than 18 years.

For Paper 2: Classes 6 to 8. The age should not be less than 21 years.

