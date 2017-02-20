BRBNMPL recruitment 2017: Apply for 407 posts, check here

BRBNMPL recruitment 2017: You can apply for the posts of Assistant Managers and Industrial Workmen Grade-I (Trainee). BRBNMPL recruitment 2017: You can apply for the posts of Assistant Managers and Industrial Workmen Grade-I (Trainee).

BRBNMPL recruitment 2017: The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has released an advertisement inviting applications for the post of Assistant Manager and Industrial Workman Grade-I (Trainee). Interested candidates can apply online from the official BRBNMPL website.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has its presses in Mysuru and Salboni in Karnataka and West Bengal respectively. The corporate office for the company is located in Bengaluru.

Posts available:

Assistant Manager- 57

Industrial Workman Grade-I (Trainee)- 350

Important dates:

Last date to apply online and pay the fees- February 28, 2017

Tentative date for written online exam- March 25, 2017

Pay scale:

Assistant Manager- Pay Band Rs 15050– Rs 41760 with Grade Pay of Rs 5520.

Industrial Workman Grade-I (Trainee)- Pay Band Rs 7000- Rs 24240 with Grade Pay of Rs 2280

Age limit:

Assistant Manager- Not more than 30 years

Industrial Workman Grade-I (Trainee)- 18 to 28 years

Fees:

There are no fees for candidates from reserved categories

Assistant Managers- Rs 300

Industrial Workman Grade-I (Trainee)- Rs 200

Steps to apply for BRBNMPL:

– Go to the official BRBNMPL website (brbnmpl.co.in).

– Click to the “Careers” tab.

– You will see a link to “Advertisement for the post of Assistant Manager / Industrial Workmen Grade – I ( Trainee)”. Click on it and read through the advertisement carefully.

– Go back to the careers page and click on the link to apply online.

– If you are not already registered, click on the link provided to do so. Once registered, go back to the page and enter your registration number and password and click on submit.

– Fill in the the application form and submit it.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

