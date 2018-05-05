BPSSC Police SI recruitment result 2018 released, check at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI recruitment result 2018: The examination was conducted on March 11 to fill up 1,717 vacancies of Sub-Inspector. The examination was conducted on March 11 to fill up 1,717 vacancies of Sub-Inspector.

Bihar Police SI recruitment result 2018: The result of Police Sub-Inspector preliminary examination has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in. The examination was conducted on March 11 to fill up 1,717 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (daroga) in Bihar police. Around 4.2 lakh candidates had attempted the same, at over 700 examination centres. A total of 29,359 candidates have cleared the preliminary round.

Those who have been declared successful in this examination will now be required to appear for the mains examination. Roll numbers of all those who have qualified have been published on the website itself. On April 30, the Commission had also released a list of candidates whose applications for the recruitment were rejected due to submission of multiple applications by them. The online registration for this was conducted from October 24 to November 30 2017.

Bihar Police SI recruitment result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results: Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector with Bihar Police’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the result data and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 1,70,406 candidates have obtained a pass percentage of 30 per cent and above and 1,79,482 candidates have scored below 30 per cent and have failed. As per reports, the number of candidates shortlisted for the main examination is 20 times more than the number of vacancies. Also, out of 1717 vacancies, 675 were for lady constables. Females can check their results at csbc.bih.nic.in

