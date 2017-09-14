BPSC Common Combined Competitive exam 2016 results declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC results 2017: The exam was held in December 2016 and January 2017. BPSC results 2017: The exam was held in December 2016 and January 2017.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Common Combined (preliminary) competitive examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the exam to fill 642 posts. A total number of 1,60,086 aspirants have participated in this exam, of which 8282 has cracked the exam.

Candidates can check their results by following the steps written below:

BPSC results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination link

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying results of successful candidates

Step 4: Search for your roll numbers and if needed, download and take a print out.

The candidates who will clear the written examination will be called for an interview. The successful candidates will be hired for the respective posts.

Bihar Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examination to fill posts in the ministries and departments and in subordinate offices.

Name of the posts:

Bihar Administrative Services: 244 posts

Rajasva Adhikari: 175 posts

Bihar Police Services: 30 posts

Vanijyakar Adhikari: 73 posts

Grah Vibhag: 60 posts

Bihar Nibandhan services: 11 posts

Gramin Vikas Padadhikari: 13 posts

Zila Ankeshan Padadhikari: 7 posts

Niyojan Padadhikari: 3 posts

Shram Adhikshak: 7 posts

Alpsankhyak Kalyan Padadhikari: 3 posts

Sahkarita Padadhikari: 3 posts

Apar Nirikshak: 11 posts

Utpaad Nirikshak: 2 posts

Ganna Padadhikari: 2 posts

Zila Homeguard: 5 posts

Zila Nirvachan Padadhikari: 4 posts

