BPSC Common Combined Competitive exam 2016 results declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Common Combined (preliminary) competitive examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the exam to fill 642 posts. A total number of 1,60,086 aspirants have participated in this exam, of which 8282 has cracked the exam.
Candidates can check their results by following the steps written below:
BPSC results 2017, here’s how to check
Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination link
Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying results of successful candidates
Step 4: Search for your roll numbers and if needed, download and take a print out.
The exam was held in December 2016 and January 2017.
The candidates who will clear the written examination will be called for an interview. The successful candidates will be hired for the respective posts.
Bihar Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examination to fill posts in the ministries and departments and in subordinate offices.
Name of the posts:
Bihar Administrative Services: 244 posts
Rajasva Adhikari: 175 posts
Bihar Police Services: 30 posts
Vanijyakar Adhikari: 73 posts
Grah Vibhag: 60 posts
Bihar Nibandhan services: 11 posts
Gramin Vikas Padadhikari: 13 posts
Zila Ankeshan Padadhikari: 7 posts
Niyojan Padadhikari: 3 posts
Shram Adhikshak: 7 posts
Alpsankhyak Kalyan Padadhikari: 3 posts
Sahkarita Padadhikari: 3 posts
Apar Nirikshak: 11 posts
Utpaad Nirikshak: 2 posts
Ganna Padadhikari: 2 posts
Zila Homeguard: 5 posts
Zila Nirvachan Padadhikari: 4 posts
