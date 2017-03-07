BPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 1065 Assistant Engineer posts, check here

BPSC recruitment 2017: The posts are available for Civil and Mechanical engineers. BPSC recruitment 2017: The posts are available for Civil and Mechanical engineers.

BPSC recruitment 2017: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for 1065 Assistant Engineer posts. The posts are available for Civil and Mechanical engineers. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official BPSC website.

Candidates who apply will have to appear for a written examination and an interview. About 35 per cent of the seats are reserved for women. The last date to apply is on April 12, 2017.

Posts available:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Animal and Fisheries Resources Dept: 6

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) various departments: 96 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) various departments: 963 posts

Pay scale:

Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 21 years old and no older than 42 years.

– Candidates should have a B.Tech (Civil/Mechanical) degree from any recognised university.

Fee:

General category: Rs 800

Reserved categories: Rs 250

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official BPSC website (bpsc.bih.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the job.

– Click on the link to download the application form.

– Fill in the details and attach all necessary documents.

– Send the form via mail to the Controller of BPSC exams.

– Pay the application fees through the bank challan.

